EastEnders veteran June Brown has revealed why she doesn’t watch the iconic BBC soap.

Last February, the Dot Cotton actress made the decision to leave the soap “for good”, after being in EastEnders since 1985.

But despite EastEnders being a huge part of her life, June doesn’t watch any episodes due to her poor eyesight.

She told The Mirror, “I haven’t been watching it as I find it difficult to see the television very clearly. If your sight is poor, there’s very little you can do.”

However, she has been finding things to occupy her in lockdown, including reading.

She added, “I read my Kindle instead. I can see where everything is around the house but nothing’s clear.”

June, who is 93-years-old, suffers from macular degeneration, a medical condition which may result in blurred or no vision in the centre of the visual field.

Reflecting on her time on EastEnders, June said, “I enjoyed myself enormously for the years that I was in it. I used to leave occasionally for other work because I don’t think it’s good to do the same thing.”

EastEnders has had to say goodbye to many long-running cast members, including Barbara Windsor.

Barbara played Peggy Mitchell for 20 years before deciding to exit the soap.

A new documentary hosted by Barbara’s on-screen son Ross Kemp, who played Grant Mitchell, featured the veteran actress.

Ross Kemp: Living with Dementia saw the actor learning more about everyday life for Barbara, and others with the illness.

Ross spoke to Barbara’s husband Scott, who said, “It’s not the Barbara that I knew. It’s not my wife Barbara any more.

“I’m Barbara’s carer, I’m still her friend, you know, I still love the bones of the woman but it’s not the Barbara I know, and you know, that I live with.”

BBC One will air EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, hosted by Stacey Dooley, at 8pm on Mondays, while classic episodes of the soap will air at 7.30pm on Tuesdays.