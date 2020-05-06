From The Office to Albert Square...

EastEnders fans were over the moon last night after spotting actor Ewen MacIntosh playing a London delivery man in a scene with Ian Beale.

TV fans will know Ewen as The Office character Keith Bishop, AKA ‘Big Keith’, who he played alongside Ricky Gervais’ legendary character, David Brent.

But it seems Ewen has swapped Slough for Walford in his latest role – and fans couldn’t be happier.

His scene came as Ian Beale’s bench that he’d ordered in memory of Sharon Watt’s late teenage son, Denny, was delivered to the Square weeks ahead of schedule.

The bench, which Ian hoped would cheer his best friend up, was specially ordered in the colours of Denny’s beloved football team, West Ham United.

But instead of being delivered in a few weeks when Sharon is due back from her trip to Australia, it arrived in yesterday’s episode, leaving Ian annoyed.

EastEnders fans took to Twitter in their droves to point out the familiar face arriving in Walford…

Last night also saw Linda Carter and Phil Mitchell striking up an unlikely friendship as they bonded over their shared battle with booze.

The pair were seen chatting about how they both cope living with the temptation to drink hanging over them, and fans were thrilled to see the new friendship blossoming.

The other huge drama unfolding in the Square saw Kush Kazemi struggling to cope as he tried to keep things running smoothly in the Slater house.

After realising that Jean hadn’t been taking her medication for bipolar, he made the desperate decision to hide the tablets in her food.

But will his plan to help Jean work?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.