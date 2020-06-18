EastEnders star Kellie Bright talks about ‘really emotional’ return to the set

She made a brief return to film EastEnders: Secrets From The Square

EastEnders actress Kellie Bright, better known as Linda Carter, has opened up about her recent return to the soap’s set.

Filming at EastEnders was halted back in March, when the country went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Episodes filmed before lockdown have now all aired, and production isn’t due to resume until the end of this month.

However, Bright made a brief visit to her old stomping ground in Elstree, Hertfordshire, to be interviewed for a new chat show EastEnders: Secrets From The Square. Presented by Stacey Dooley, it will air in EastEnders’ usual Monday night slot, with the first instalment – featuring Bright and co-star Danny Dyer, aka Mick Carter – hitting screens on 22nd June.

Says the 43 year old: “When I drove back into Elstree, I felt really emotional; more than I thought I was going to as, since I’d last been there, the world is such a changed place. And that feeling was quite immense.

“That place is like my home, so I felt comfortable coming back. I think the hardest thing was seeing people that I’m used to seeing every day, and not being able to hug them.”

She adds: “Filming the show was really funny, and what I loved about the day there with Danny was that I laughed non-stop. It reminded me of what it’s like to be with him on a daily basis, and why I love working with him so much – because he is a joy.

“And also seeing our crew – it was a skeleton crew, but it was our camera men and women, and our producers, so that was really lovely. I came away thinking it was a breath of fresh air after all these weeks and weeks of lockdown and not seeing anyone except my husband and children. To be in a room full of people was lovely. It was like a little holiday!”

The show will see Bright and Dyer reflect on Mick and Linda’s biggest stories since arriving in Walford in 2013 – including Linda’s descent into alcohol, and son Ollie’s autism diagnosis. The duo will also share some behind-the-scenes secrets.

Laughs Bright: ‘There are things I don’t want people to know that I just blurted out!

“I think fans will enjoy seeing the characters, seeing the actors behind the characters and seeing our relationship, and what it’s like interacting with us.

“You’ll feel like you’re sat down having a chat with us.”