There are more secrets to be revealed...

Next week’s EastEnders sees Kheerat Panesar make a shock confession to Mitch Baker in the wake of Chantelle Atkins’ tragic death.

Last night EastEnders fans were left sickened after Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) shoved Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) backwards onto a knife sticking out of the dishwasher, before then leaving her to die.

Fans were horrified as Gray left his wife barely clinging on to life, and headed out into the Square to find himself an alibi rather than calling an ambulance.

Chantelle’s death leads to more drama

Next week’s EastEnders will see the news of Chantelle’s tragic demise hit the Square, leaving her friends and family devastated.

But while the Taylors struggle to process the news that Chantelle is gone, Kheerat is also living in his own world of pain.

EastEnders fans will know that Chantelle had turned to Kheerat to help her escape her toxic marriage.

And while Chantelle didn’t actually spell out the fact she was living in an abusive relationship, Kheerat knew there was more to her decision to leave Gray than she was letting on.

As everyone tries to understand how Chantelle died, devastated Mitch goes to see Kheerat after realising there is some tension between him and Gray.

When Mitch discovers Kheerat has got Chantelle’s memory box, he demands to know why, but he is left shocked when he hears the truth.

Kheerat eventually reveals that Chantelle was planning to leave Gray and that he’s been helping her escape, leaving Mitch reeling.

As Mitch struggles to get his head around the fact Chantelle had kept something so huge from him, Kheerat the reveals another bombshell.

Kheerat confesses his theory about Gray

He has got a theory about what happened the night Chantelle died… and he’s convinced Gray is to blame for her death.

Mitch returns home shocked by Kheerat’s confession about Gray and confides in Karen, but will she agree with what he has to say?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.