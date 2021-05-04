EastEnders lands star signing in Harry Redknapp

No word yet on whether Harry will be managing Walford Town! Ex Spurs boss thrilled to be joining EastEnders for a cameo

EastEnders has signed up football manager Harry Redknapp for a short stint in the soap this summer.

The 74-year-old, who has managed West Ham, Spurs and Portsmouth among other clubs, will arrive in Albert Square during the summer as the long-awaited European Championships kicks off.

Before managing West Ham, Harry played for the club and with lots of West Ham fans in Walford Harry’s bound to get a great reception. I’m A Celebrity fans will also recall that Harry triumphed in the 2018 outing of the Ant and Dec hit.

Talking about joining EastEnders, Harry says: “It’s no secret that I’ve wanted to be in EastEnders so I’m over the moon to be making a special cameo this summer.

“With a nod to the Euros, it’s a lovely fit and as a proper East Londoner it’s been so much fun. Sandra’s a huge fan, she watches it every day so it’s a real special moment for the whole family!”

Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders added “What better way to mark a special summer for football fans by having none other than West Ham legend Harry Redknapp pay a visit to Walford. He’s synonymous with London’s East End and we were delighted to hear he’s a fan of the show too. We can’t wait for audiences to see what brings Harry to Albert Square.”

Harry joins a long list of stars to have enjoyed a brief stint in EastEnders. Among other names you might have forgot are David Walliams, Emma Bunton, Robbie Williams and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

EastEnders has yet to confirm exactly which episode Harry will appear in.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 (see our TV Guide for full listings).