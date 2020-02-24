Exciting news!

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa has hinted that her character, Lauren Branning, could be making a return to Albert Square.

Lauren Branning’s departure from Walford came back in 2018, following the tragic death of her sister Abi.

Lauren and Abi fell from the roof of the Queen Vic pub in a freak accident, with just Lauren surviving the fall.

Following her heartbreaking loss, Lauren and her lover Peter Beale fled London to start a new life in New Zealand.

Last week the smash hit BBC soap celebrated its 35th anniversary, and in light of the special milestone, Jacqueline took to social media to pen a tribute to the programme and reminisce on her time playing Lauren.

Within the post dedicated to Lauren, Jacqueline hinted that a return to the show isn’t off the cards.

Besides a series of snap shots of her playing the iconic character, the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner wrote, “HAPPY 35th @bbceastenders! I had such an amazing time and LOVED Lauren Branning with ALL of my heart!

“I miss you lozza, maybe see you again one day!

“Amazing week of eps congrats everyone involved! Some pics of my time on the show! Wow. Memories🖤.”

Naturally, fans of the show were thrilled to hear that Lauren’s return is possible, excitedly commenting on the post.

‘U have to come back especially now Peter is too! ❤️,’ one wrote.

‘I miss you playing Lauren so much! Forever one of my fave characters you played her so amazingly Jac 😘❤️,’ penned another.

‘You need to come back 🙌,’ chipped in a third.

Meanwhile, Jake Wood who played Lauren’s father, Max Branning, left his own sweet comment, writing, ‘Miss ya fake daughter 😘🤣.’

‘Miss you pretend dad!! Xx,’ Jacqueline responded.

Meanwhile, Ruby Allen actress Louisa Lytton, begged Jac to make a return to provide her character with some pals.

‘Come back we can be friends Ruby hasn’t got any 😫❤️,’ she wrote.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.