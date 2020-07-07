Surprise as THIS former EastEnders LEGEND joins Coronation Street

There's a familiar face heading to Coronation Street...

There’s exciting news for soap fans as a former EastEnders favourite, Nicola Duffett, joins the cast of Coronation Street.

Nicola, who is better known to soap fans as Walford’s Debbie Bates, has joined Coronation Street as Yasmeen Metcalfe’s (Shelley King) prison cellmate.

Coronation Street newcomer, Lucie, will appear on our screens on Friday 17th July.

Lucie will befriend Yasmeen, who is in prison for attacking husband Geoff in self defence earlier this year.

Yasmeen is set to be shocked when Lucie hands her a contraband phone in their cell.

Lucie urges Yasmeen to call Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) and tell him who is boss.

But will Yasmeen go through with it?

Soap veteran

Nicola Duffett, who is no stranger to soaps.

She has also appeared in Channel 5’s Family Affairs, where she played boozy character, Cat Matthews.

This is also not the first time that the actress has appeared in Coronation Street.

Back in 2015 Nicola played the chief officer for environmental health at Weatherfield Council, Mrs Bird.

Most recently Nicola has been back on our screens in EastEnders as the soap airs retro episodes while it is off air.

EastEnders fans has been forced to take a break from our screens thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic sadly forced studios to close as the country went into lockdown, meaning filming came to a halt.

Playing Debbie Bates

In the episode called ‘Sharongate‘ by fans, that was shown on BBC1 last week, Nicola’s character Debbie was seen with husband Nigel.

The pair were enjoying a drink at Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Kathy Beale’s engagement party.

However, their evening soon came to a dramatic end when the news that Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean), who was married to Grant Mitchell at the time, had been sleeping with her brother-in-law, Phil.

BBC One airs Secrets from the Square with Stacey Dooley, at 8pm on Mondays.

Classic episodes of the soap will air at 7.30pm on Tuesdays.

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.