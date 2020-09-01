Patrick Trueman has been in a bad way during lockdown...

EastEnders has been updating fans on what our favourite Walford residents have been getting up to in lockdown.

But while most seemed to be enjoying the time at home, things took a dangerous turn for Patrick Trueman.

The soap has been bringing viewers up to speed before the new episodes hit our screens next Monday (7th September – see our TV guide for full listings) via the official EastEnders Instagram account.

First EastEnders hinted that Honey and Jay’s friendship had blossomed during lockdown, leaving fans convinced there could be romance on the cards.

Elsewhere Phil (Steve McFadden) spent lockdown pushing forward with his divorce from Sharon (Letitia Dean), while Habiba and Jags were secretly still dating.

It has also been revealed that Ruby and Martin have found romance during lockdown.

However, things have been tough for Chantelle after being locked up with abusive husband, Gray.

Patrick’s health battle

However, the latest Instagram story revealed legendary character Patrick Trueman has also had horrendous experience.

It was revealed by EastEnders that Patrick contracted coronavirus and ended up spending a week in intensive care at Walford General Hospital.

Thankfully, Patrick has managed to make a full recovery and is now back in Albert Square.

But there is a sliver lining because the Instagram page also mentioned Patrick’s son Anthony Trueman came back to Walford to help out, proving Patrick and Anthony’s relationship is back on track.

It was also revealed that Anthony told Patrick and Sheree that when lockdown was over, they were welcome to come and stay with him whenever they liked.

EastEnders episodes return to BBC One at 8.05pm on Monday 7th September