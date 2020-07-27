Is Ian Beale about to get a blast from the past?

There are rumours doing the rounds that EastEnders favourite Jane Beale could be making a comeback to Walford.

Adam, who plays Walford legend Ian Beale has once again joined Stacey Dooley on Secrets from the Square, and in tonight’s episode he is joined by Gillian Taylforth.

This is the first time Gillian, who plays Ian’s mum, Kathy Beale, has appeared on the EastEnders spin off show.

Tonight sees the pair taking a trip down memory lane, chatting about their most memorable storylines and they even admit that they call each other ‘mum’ and ‘son’ when the cameras stop rolling.

But according to metro.co.uk Adam is also set to open up about his character’s failed marriages, including his one true love, Jane.

The actor, who has been in the soap since it started 35 years ago, has seen his character get married five times before, but Jane – played by Laurie Brett – seems to be his one true love.

Come back, Jane!

Adam reportedly tells Stacey: “The good thing with Jane – she was his conscience. She would rein him in – he got more stable and grown up. She was very good for him.”

In fact, Jane was so good for Ian that he married her twice.

The pair originally married in 2007 before separating in 2001, and then they tied the knot again in 2015.

Jane left the Square in October 2017 when Max Branning forced her out of Walford, but could Adam’s mention of the character be paving the way to her returning?

With her trouble with Max now old news, could Jane make a comeback to see adoptive son, Bobby?

And with Ian harbouring his dark secret about the role he played in Denny Rickman’s death, he could certainly do with Jane being back in the Square to fight his corner…

BBC One airs EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, hosted by Stacey Dooley, at 8pm on Mondays.

Classic episodes of the soap will air at 7.30pm on Tuesdays.