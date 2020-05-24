EXCITEMENT in EastEnders next week as THIS Walford LEGEND returns

Sharon's back - but what does the future hold for the grieving mum?



Next week’s EastEnders sees legendary Sharon Watts return to Walford after taking a break in Australia following the death of her teenage son, Denny.

EastEnders fans know that Phil Mitchell has been working hard while Sharon is away to get his hands on the Queen Vic pub, hoping that it will bring them closer together again.

The pair reignited their romance just before Sharon went to Australia to stay with best friend Michelle Fowler, but will she return still wanting to patch up her marriage?

Phil is stunned when he walks into his kitchen to find Sharon standing there next week, having returned unannounced, and the pair are soon catching up.

But while she is pleased to see Phil, Sharon struggles being back in the Square, haunted by Denny’s death and the fact that she gave up her baby son, Kayden, to Karen Taylor.

Sharon visits friend Linda Carter, telling her that she has decided to make a go of things with Phil, and Linda gives the pair her blessing to buy the pub.

Sharon and Phil are thrilled that they are moving on to the next chapter of their lives, and celebrate with a drink in the pub… but things soon turn sour for Sharon when Billy and Karen turn up.

The stark reminder of the son she abandoned is all too much for Sharon, and she starts to wonder if she has made a huge mistake giving him away.

Things get even more complicated for the grieving mum when she goes to drop some baby bits off to Karen that she has found, and Karen asks her to watch Kayden while she gets ready for her leaving party.

Sharon is thrown at being forced to spend time with her baby, but when Karen later finds Sharon asleep with Kayden she reminds her that it isn’t too late to change her mind about giving him up.

Back at the Mitchells, Sharon and Phil toast to the future – just the two of them… but is that really what Sharon wants?

With thoughts of Kayden going around in her head, it is clear Sharon is in turmoil… will she really give up her baby?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.