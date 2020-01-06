This EastEnders legend wants ‘epic comeback’ from the dead as their character’s identical twin!

Make it happen, say Heather fans!

EastEnders legend Cheryl Fergison has hinted she’d be keen to return despite the fact her character Heather Trott is dead (don’t worry there’s a solution to this!).

Poor Heather, who was on screen between 2007 and 2012, was a victim of Ben Mitchell when he robbed her and then murdered her back in 2012.

Yet despite the obvious problem of Heather being dead, many EastEnders fans long to have the 54-year-old star back in Albert Square. And they have an ingenious solution – Cheryl could return as Heather’s long lost identical twin!

Cheryl took to Instagram to discuss her possible return and set the show’s writers the challenge of bringing her back as Heather’s twin.

“OK so I’ve had lots of people asking if I could go back to @bbceastenders as Hevs long lost twin… so writers there’s a challenge and actually there is a storyline that could defo make that possible…

“Remember Hev’s mum (she was a wicked one) and aunt babes terrible past story of selling babies!! If you would like to see this epic come back let @bbceastenders know…”

And Cheryl has already had plenty of support from fans, who all agree that it would be a brilliant move to bring her back as Heather’s identical twin. One wrote: “100% luv to see Heather back in EastEnders be great make it happen”. Another added: “It’s been 8 long miserable years!!! @bbceastenders LETS DO THIS.”

This isn’t the first time Cheryl has spoken about making a return as Heather’s twin sister. Indeed talking about her time on the show as Heather, she once said: “I loved it. It was a brilliant time of my life and I’m still great mates with loads of the people there. It’s a shame Heather had to go. I’d like her to come back as her twin sister!”

EastEnders continues on Tuesday on BBC1 at 7.30pm.