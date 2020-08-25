Excitement as TWO EastEnders legends return to Albert Square

There are two very familiar faces heading back to our screens...

There’s huge excitement for EastEnders fans next week when Kat and Stacey Slater are reunited on screen for the first time since last year.

The family reunion will be part of Eastenders spin off show Secrets from the Square with presenter Stacey Dooley.

The last time we saw Stacey on screen was last year before actress Lacey Turner went on maternity leave with her first child.

Kat left the soap back in March, leaving boyfriend Kush in the lurch to look after her kids and Jean Slater.

Slaters reunited

But the wait to see Jessie Wallace back on screen with Lacey Turner is almost over because the pair will be chatting about all things Slater related with Stacey Dooley on Thursday 3rd September.

Next week will see the last round of Secrets from the Square airing before normal episodes return to our screens on Monday 7th September.

We will also be treated to extra episodes of the show, with Shona McGarty and Natalie Cassidy (better known as Whitney Dean and Sonia Fowler) chatting to Stacey on Tuesday 1st September.

Lacey and Jessie will then be appearing on Thursday 3rd September, and on Friday 4th Stacey Dooley will be looking back over the series, sharing unseen moments that had perviously ended up on the cutting room floor.

Looking back at Slater history

After being reunited, Lacey and Jessie will take a look back on the history of the Slaters.

The pair will also share their behind the scenes experiences from their time on the soap, from first day nerves to why the pair of them both hate filming huge arguments between their characters.

Jessie will also talk about her iconic ‘You ain’t my mother’ scene and reveal a secret behind how it could have turned out very differently all those years ago.

BBC One airs EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, hosted by Stacey Dooley, at 8pm.

EastEnders episodes return to BBC One on Monday 7th September – see our TV Guide for full listings.