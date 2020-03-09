EastEnders fans delighted as THESE Walford LEGENDS reunite

Samantha Womack and Rita Simons left the soap in 2017…



EastEnders stars Samantha Womack and Rita Simons reunited on Sunday night, alongside close friend Rebecca McKinnis.

Rita shared an image of the trio to Twitter, which was met with a lot of excitement from fans.

One fan wrote, “My fave sisters (other than the Minogues of course)”

Another added, “Wow I love you all”

And fellow EastEanders star Shane Richie, who plays Alfie Moon, wrote, “Witches of Eastwick right there !!!……hold on, just had an idea ! Dear @CamMackLtd….”

The legendary duo played Mitchell sisters Roxy and Ronnie for over a decade, and their friendship has continued following their dramatic exit from the soap 3 years ago.

Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell ended up tragically dying together; following Ronnie’s wedding to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

The sisters had patched things up following a difficult few months, and it seemed like the two were going to have a happy reunion and move off to Essex alongside Jack.

But things took an unexpected turn when the pair disappeared to reminisce whilst getting drunk. It all ended terribly when they discovered the hotel’s swimming pool.

Roxy had decided to jump into the pool but didn’t resurface so Ronnie followed in after her. But she was weighed down by her wedding dress and the pair drowned.

Last year, Samantha Womack told The Mirror that her death scene was an “iconic ending”.

Their friendship has continued beyond EastEnders, with Womack saying, “She’s the only person in the world, when I look at her she makes me cry immediately.”

Since their work on the popular BBC1 soap, both Womack and Simons have starred in a variety of film in TV works.

Womack starred as DI Kate Ashton in BBC’s Silent Wintess as well as two of the Kingsman films.

Whereas Simons has had work on stage as Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty, and Legally Blonde: The Musical.

We hope the two decide to reunite again soon!

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.