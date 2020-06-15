Some of EastEnders' biggest names have already started filming on set...

The EastEnders spin off ‘Secrets from The Square’ hits our screens next week, and the soap has announced who will be joining presenter Stacey Dooley for the new series.

As every soap fan knows, TV scheduling has taken a huge hit since the coronavirus pandemic shut down filming across the country, leaving us with a massively reduced number of episodes to enjoy each week.

But while EastEnders will get back to filming proper storylines at the end of this month, a few of the cast have already been back to the BBC studios to film their part in Secrets from The Square.

The first episode of the special behind-the-scenes series will air on Monday 22nd June, hosted by Stacey Dooley.

Stacey will be joined by Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright, better known to EastEnders fans as Walford’s Mick and Linda Carter.

In the first instalment Danny will be spilling some of EastEnders’ best kept secrets, while Kellie reveals an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction that she suffered on set.

But it’s not just Danny and Kellie who will be joining Stacey. Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts) and Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale) will be joining Stacey the following week to look back at where it all began when they were teenagers.

James Bye and Davood Ghadami will then appear the following week, and will be reliving some of the best moments for their characters, Martin Fowler and Kush Kazemi.

There is also great news for Ballum fans because Max Bowden and Tony Clay will be joining Stacey to talk about their characters and their rocky road to romance.

Finally, a huge socially distanced reunion is on the cards as Diane Parish and Tameka Empson join forces for the fifth instalment of the series.

The pair play on-screen sisters Denise Fox and Kim Fox-Hubbard with Tameka taking a break from her role, it is the first time the pair have been seen on screen for a while.

It is likely that there will be more instalments of Secrets from The Square to follow, and the stars taking part will be announced over the coming weeks.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square will air weekly on Monday nights at 8.00pm on BBC One.

Meanwhile, classic episodes will air on Tuesday nights from next week.