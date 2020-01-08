EastEnders lines up SHOCK ROMANCE for this FORBIDDEN couple next week

It looks like there could be romance on the cards for EastEnders pair Dotty Cotton and Leo King next week...

Just when we thought EastEnders‘ Leo King couldn’t get any more sinister, it seems he is set to take a shine to Dotty Cotton next week but, unsurprisingly, his intentions aren’t entirely honourable.

EastEnders fans have watched Leo stalking Whitney Dean ever since she discovered his true identity as Tony King’s son.

But Leo isn’t going to let the matter of his dad abusing Whitney when she was younger get in the way of them being ‘together’, and he has become fixated on her as his revenge plan turns into a deadly obsession.

Desperate to spend as much time with Whitney as he can, deluded Leo recently got himself a pitch at Bridge Street market, meaning he is now working opposite Whitney all day, leaving her horrified.

Despite Whitney’s protests to market boss Mr Lister to get rid of Leo because he was trouble, her pleas fell on deaf ears and now there is nothing she can do to get away from the man who’s making her life hell.

But next week sees Kat Slater come up with the plan for her and Whitney to swap jobs, meaning Whit doesn’t have to work opposite Leo all day… and at first it seems the idea is working.

As Whiney throws herself into her new role, Leo isn’t happy and makes a plan of his own to get Whitney back on the market with him… but sabotaging Kat’s idea isn’t the only thing he’s got up his sleeve.

As Dotty takes a shine to him, he uses her attraction to his advantage and he invites her to start working on his stall with him, hoping to make Whitney jealous.

However, as Dotty flirts with Leo, his true colours are soon revealed when she mentions his dad. Later Leo is forced to apologise and an undettered Dotty agrees when he suggests they go for a drink together.

But is Dotty putting herself in unnecessary danger as she chases after dangerous Leo? Or could she be the one to take his mind off Whitney?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.