EastEnders star Maisie Smith is made MASSIVE favourite to win Strictly

The EastEnders actress has already won the Children in Need version!

EastEnders star Maisie Smith is a huge favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The 19-year-old, who plays Tiffany Butcher-Baker on the soap, has said it’s a dream come true to be on Strictly.

“Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true,” she revealed.

And now the bookies have installed her at a short price of just 7/4 to win the BBC1 series.

EastEnders has a good track record in Strictly, with Kara Tointon winning in 2010 and Jill Halfpenny claiming the glitterball trophy in 2004. While another soap star, ex Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, won last year’s title.

Maisie has already of course won Strictly – sort of! Last year she won an EastEnders version of Strictly for Children in Need. The special saw her compete against castmates Ricky Champ, Louisa Litton and Rudolph Walker. Back then Maisie partnered with Strictly pro Kevin Clifton, it’s not been announced yet who she will partner in the main show.

Meanwhile, The Wanted’s Max George is given a fair chance by the bookies of repeating the win in 2015 of his bandmate Jay McGuiness. Max is a 9-2 shot, while another pop star, HRVY, is an 11-2 chance.

Meanwhile, reflecting that Strictly winners tend to be young, it’s no surprise that former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, 57, is given virtually no chance. She’s a whopping 100-1 to be the winner!

Also given next to no chance is comedian Bill Bailey, 55. It seems Jacqui and Bill aren’t likely to last long in the competition. The bookies aren’t very optimistic about Caroline Quentin’s chances either, with the Jonathan Creek actress a 33-1 shot.

Strictly will return to BBC1 in October.