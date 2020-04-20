The Tiffany Butcher actress has been on the soap since she was six...

EastEnders star Maisie Smith wants to work on the iconic soap for the rest of her career.

She joined Walford in 2008 and it seems she’s not ready to leave any time soon.

Maisie plays Tiffany, the daughter of Bianca ­Jackson and Ricky Butcher and has been in this role since she was six.

Maisie told The Sun, “That would be quite cool, wouldn’t it? To have my entire life shown on EastEnders. If I started and ended my career like Dot, that’s pretty iconic. It’s definitely the goal.”

EastEnders legend June Brown left the soap this year, after spending nearly 35 years playing Dot Cotton.

As a result, June became one of the longest running members of the EastEnders cast.

But despite being happy to stick around, Maisie admitted she’d have to see where her career takes her.

She added, “But I’m only young, you know — EastEnders might not even want me next year. Who knows? But if ever I did leave I’d want to come back because it’s a lovely show to be on.”

Maisie also addressed rumours that Bianca Jackson, played by Patsy Palmer, would be making a comeback.

Patsy has been unable to work on the soap long-term due to family commitments in LA.

Maisie said, “It would be lovely because we’ve got such a nice ­chemistry on and off screen, and I think it would definitely be a waste if we didn’t show that.

“And Patsy is a brilliant actress and it would be sad if I didn’t get to explore my adult life with Bianca as well as my childhood with her.

“When I came back after my ­couple of years off, I did research on Patsy as a teenager on the show because I thought that would ­influence a lot of my character choices and so I’m hoping that has come across.

And we might have to bring Ricky back as well. I’d love that — to have all the Jacksons back in the Square.”

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.