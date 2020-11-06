EastEnders star Maisie Smith: Scott Maslen gave me this Strictly food tip!

EastEnders actress Maisie says Scott had some advice for her

EastEnders star Maisie Smith has revealed that her co-star Scott Maslen, aka Jack Branning, has given her some Strictly tips.

Maisie, who’s the favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2020, says she chatted about the show with Scott, who took part in the 2010 series.

Here EastEnders star Maisie Smith talks all about her Strictly Come Dancing experience so far and what Scott’s words of wisdom were….

Many EastEnders stars have competed on Strictly. Did anyone give you tips?

“Everyone I’ve spoken to has said it’s the most amazing experience. They all said just to have fun and be myself, which I need to keep remembering. Scott Maslen [who plays Jack Branning] told me: ‘You’re going to lose a lot of weight, so keep eating’. I was like: ‘That’s fine – if there’s one thing I can do, I can keep eating!'”

Are you enjoying being Strictly-fied?

“I’m here for it all! The more the merrier. At work, my character Tiff’s look is very much the same, and has been for three years, so it’s exciting now to get to look glamorous every weekend. Because of lockdown, I haven’t looked good since February!”

You won last year’s Children In Need Strictly special, partnered with pro Kevin Clifton. Do you think that experience will help you?

“I mean, five days last September, I don’t think that’s prepared me for what’s about to come! It helps me in a way – I understand how much work you have to put in, how many hours – but I’m still not ready!”

Are you prepared for the long hours needed to juggle you Strictly and EastEnders schedules?

“Yeah, it’s going to be intense. All my co-stars said it was amazing but it really took it out of them, they said ‘be prepared for the long days’. But do you know what? I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be something different, because in lockdown I wasn’t doing anything, so it will be a nice change!”

Do you think you’ll be better at the latin or ballroom dances? And how much do you want to win?

“I did the cha cha for Children In Need – I really enjoyed that because I’ve got hips for days! I’ve never been good with form – I used to do ballet and I absolutely hated it because everything had to be so perfect. So anything that contains a lot of wiggles, I’ll be good at. I’m very competitive, so it would be amazing to win. But as long as I stay for a decent amount of time, I’ll be happy.”