EastEnders star Maisie Smith shares adorable throwback snaps

Bless!

EastEnders star Maisie Smith has shared some adorable never-seen-before photos from behind the scenes of the BBC1 soap to mark her 12th anniversary on screen as Tiffany Butcher.

The red haired telly star began appearing on the East London drama when she was just six years old, playing the role of Bianca Jackson’s cute daughter.

In light of the special milestone, 18-year-old Maisie took to social media to post some old school snaps from the EastEnders set.

In the nostalgia filled photos, little Maisie can be seen cheekily posing next to Whitney Dean actress Shona McGarty and Devon Higgs, who played her little brother Morgan.

’12 yrs ago today I joined the cast of @bbceastenders 🎭 Thank you ALL for your endless support throughout the years ❤️ had the TIME OF MY LYF X X X p.s I haven’t left the show 🤣,’ Maisie penned beside the upload.

Lots of Maisie’s co-stars took to the comment section to have their say on the sweet snaps.

Dotty Cotton actress Milly Zero wrote, ‘Iconic😂,’ while Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby Allen added, ‘Oh Maisie 😫😂❤️.’

Karen Taylor actress Lorraine Stanley also sent Maisie a lovely message, saying, ‘I Love you @maisiesmithofficial I knew when I watched you back then you’d be something special, I was right! Talented and beautiful inside and out, a very rare combination.’

Meanwhile, loads of loyal EastEnders fans sent Maisie their love.

‘Congratulations Maisie you are soo talented❤️,’ one wrote.

‘Amazing, so glad they brought you back @maisiesmithofficial – I still remember the Jackson 5 advert on TV when you all joined the show 👍,’ reminisced another.

Maisie first made an appearance in Albert Square back in 2008 and left Walford in 2014, before making a return looking much more grown up in January 2018.

EastEnders continues on BBC1.