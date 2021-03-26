This Only Fools and Horses legend joins EastEnders in huge surprise

What would Boycie say?!

Only Fools and Horses actress Sue Holderness, who played Marlene in the famous comedy, is joining EastEnders as a new character called Estelle.

As she swaps Peckham for Walford, Sue is set for a “shot stint later this Spring” as Estelle, the soap has revealed.

EastEnders adds that Estelle arrives in Albert Square to oversee a photoshoot with Janet Mitchell. “However, her attention soon turns to Janet’s father, Billy, but it is clear from the outset that not everyone is as taken with Estelle as Billy is.”

Speaking about her role, Sue said: “I was absolutely delighted to have been given the chance

to visit Walford. It felt very surreal to be popping into the actual fish and chip shop, Ruby’s club, The Queen Vic, and wandering around the iconic Albert Square.

“I was ridiculously excited about the whole thing! After more than fifty years in the business it was my first time working on a soap and I loved the whole experience.”

EastEnders revealed that Sue will be seen on screen for the first time in April as Estelle. As Marlene Boyce in Only Fools and Horses Sue became a massive fan favourite. Marlene was known for constantly flirting with Del (David Jason) much to the annoyance of her snobbish husband Boycie (John Challis).

The couple proved so popular they even got their own spin off series, The Green Green Grass, which ran for four series. That saw the pair ditch Peckham for the countryside with predictably hilarious results.

Sue has also enjoyed parts in Doctors, Holby City and Still Open All Hours, where she again worked with David Jason. The news Sue is joining EastEnders follows the recent annoucement that Duty Free star Gwen Taylor is also to enjoy a stint on the show.

