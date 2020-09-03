EastEnders star Maisie Smith confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020

'Get me in those sequins' says the EastEnders star

EastEnders star Maisie Smith has been confirmed as the tenth celebrity for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Maisie, who plays Tiffany Butcher-Baker on the soap, described it as a dream come true.

“Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true,” says Maisie.

There had been rumours that her EastEnders co-star Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, would be taking part. However, those rumours now look wide of the mark as Maisie was confirmed today.

The 19-year-old star, who was first seen in EastEnders in 2008, could well be one of the favourites for the competition.

It’s been a morning of big announcements for Strictly. Comedian Bill Bailey was confirmed for the series on Zoe Ball’s radio show. It’s also just been announced that Jamie Laing, who had to pull out last year due to injury, will be on Strictly.

The Made in Chelsea star said: “Here we go again, hopefully this time I can last long enough so my mum can see me dance. The reason I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud but all I did last year was make her even more disappointed. Let’s change that this year, can’t wait!!”

Also confirmed today is presenter JJ Chalmers, a former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medallist.

JJ Chalmers said: “My whole life is defined by facing challenges. Whether it’s becoming a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my injuries sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Games. Now as a TV Presenter I’m lucky enough to witness some of the greatest sporting contests in the world. Strictly is a whole different ball game in respect to the challenges I will face but I’m up for an adventure and at least my mum will know where I am!”

The ten celebrities confirmed so far are: EastEnders star Maisie Smith, Jamie Laing, JJ Chalmers, Bill Bailey, Nicola Adams, Ranvir Singh, Clara Amfo, Max George, Jason Bell and Caroline Quentin.

Strictly Come Dancing will return in October.