EastEnders’ Mel Owen RETURNS to Albert Square for one final time

There's drama in next week's EastEnders when Mel Owen says her final farewell to Albert Square...

Next week’s EastEnders sees the residents of Albert Square say goodbye to Mel Owen as the day of her funeral arrives. But as always with Walford, things are unlikely to run as smoothly as they should.

As Mel’s friends gather on the Square to pay their respects, there is sadness in the air when the funeral hearse arrives, bringing Mel back to her home for one last time.

Mel’s ex husband Ian Beale, and former E20 colleague Billy Mitchell are amongst the mourners at the funeral.

Soap fans will know that Mel met an untimely end recently when she walked in front of a lorry, just moments after enemy Sharon Mitchell pulled her from the wreckage of a car following a terrifying crash.

But since Mel’s death, rumours have been sweeping Walford that Sharon played a hand in her demise, all thanks to Mel’s best friend Lisa Fowler.

Lisa has been left devastated after losing Mel, and knowing that Mel was hiding the huge secret that Sharon’s baby isn’t husband Phil’s, she is adamant that something sinister happened leading up to Mel’s death.

Luckily for Sharon, an eye witness at the scene of the crash has confirmed the truth about how Mel died, but that doesn’t mean Lisa is going to let this one slide.

As the hearse pulls into the Square, Lisa is visibly grief-stricken as she prepares to lay her best friend to rest.

But will it be a day of fond memories and farewells, or is Lisa about to use this as an opportunity to reveal the truth about Sharon’s secret, finishing the revenge plan that Mel had put into action on the day she died?

As mourners later gather at Mel’s wake to reminisce about old times, Lisa’s mood darkens when Sharon and Phil Mitchell arrive… is all hell about to break loose?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.