Ellie is about to shake up EastEnders...

Mica Paris is joining EastEnders as a new character who the soap bills as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing”.

The 51-year-old singer, whose musical theatre credits include Fame, Love Me Tender and Chicago, will play Ellie Nixon.

The soap teases that Ellie is a “wolf in sheep’s clothing, with far more to her than her warm-hearted façade lets on”. Adding: “with a surprising connection to Walford residents, her prowess for playing roles in order to get what she wants isn’t to be underestimated.”

It’s some welcoming news for EastEnders fans, who can’t wait for the soap to finally get back on screens in September. And soap bosses have revealed that Mica will be seen on screen in September.

Mica is thrilled to be joining EastEnders…

On landing her part, Mica says: “I am absolutely over the moon to be in EastEnders. I have been a fan since its first episode with Susan Tully [who played Michelle Fowler] being my favourite. My character the formidable Ellie Nixon, is a new frontier for me as an actress – a lot of folks will see me as never before!”

Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mica Paris to the world of Walford to play tough, no-nonsense Ellie Nixon. Ellie proves herself to be a ruthless and uncompromising force of nature who stops at nothing to ensure she capitalises on whatever she can.

“The part demanded both charisma and presence and having seen Mica on stage, she was the first person who came to mind for this role. We can’t wait for the audience to meet Ellie and the mystery that surrounds her.”

EastEnders will return on Monday 7th September (see our TV guide for full listings and when all your favourite soaps are on).