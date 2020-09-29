Did Mick cheat on his beloved Linda back in the day?

EastEnders favourite Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) has the daddy of all bombshells dropped on him next week when Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) reveals that she thinks he’s her father.

The news is set to cause huge turmoil for the former Vic landlord.

But is Frankie’s claim a pack of lies or is she, in fact, telling the truth?

Frankie has recently become drawn to Mick and Linda’s son Ollie, and has told the schoolboy that he reminds her of her late brother, Harry – sparking speculation from fans that she is planning to kidnap him.

Frankie’s obsession with Ollie

In Monday’s episode of EastEnders, Mick was perturbed to see The Prince Albert barmaid taking photographs of the lad.

But he was further unnerved to see more photos of Ollie on Frankie’s camera, taken on previous occasions.

His suspicions about the newcomer increase next week and, when he learns that Frankie is alone with his son, having been tasked with looking after him, he’s panic-stricken.

You’re my dad!

Finding the pair in the park, he finally confronts Frankie as to why she is hanging round the Carters so much, who reveals that she thinks they are father and daughter.

Mick has long been known as a faithful family man, who has never had eyes for anyone other than beloved wife Linda (Kellie Bright).

The pair were childhood sweethearts, and had the first of their children, Lee in 1992, when they were still in their teens.

They then went on to have daughter Nancy in 1993, middle son Johnny in 1995, and the youngest of their boys, Ollie, in 2015.

It is unclear as to how old Frankie is, and whether she was conceived before or during Mick and Linda’s relationship.

Little, too, is known about the background of the feisty deaf character, who first arrived in Albert Square in May as part of Ben Mitchell’s storyline, who was struggling with hearing loss after becoming injured in the Queen Vic boat party disaster.

A blast from Mick’s past?

However, EastEnders bosses recently announced that former Bad Girls star Simone Lahbib had been cast to play an as-yet unnamed character, who would have links to Mick.

Could the mystery woman be Frankie’s mother?

And possibly Mick’s old flame and baby mother?

Speaking of her new role, Simone teased: “I can’t say too much about who I am playing just yet.”

“But, it’s fair to say that she is set to have a lasting impact on the Carters, and will test their strength as a family.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.