This EastEnders LEGEND joins Diane Morgan in BBC comedy Mandy

She's swapping the Square for an Airbnb...

EastEnders legend Natalie Cassidy will join the cast of BBC Two comedy Mandy.

The actress, better known to soap fans as Walford’s Sonia Fowler, is set to star opposite Diane Morgan in the new series.

Diane is heavily involved with Mandy, as she wrote, directed and stars in the project.

But what is Mandy about, exactly? Who is Mandy?

According to the BBC, “Most of all she dreams of breeding Doberman Pinchers.

“But there are hurdles to overcome before that dream can become a reality.

“In the series we’ll see her go on a health kick, rent out her small back bedroom on Airbnb and attempt a series of short-lived jobs in the modern gig economy.”

The series is based on Diane Morgan’s original Comedy Short from 2019, and is now set to be a longer series.

Not much is known about Natalie Cassidy’s character yet, but we do know she’ll be a regular member of the cast.

The six-part comedy will air on BBC Two and iPlayer in August, and there’s an all-star cast attached to it.

Alongside Natalie and Diane, the series will feature Tom Basden, David Bradley, Maxine Peake and stand-up comedian Sean Lock.

Most recently Diane starred alongside Tom and David in Netflix’s After Life, created by comedian Ricky Gervais.

Natalie Cassidy is best known for her role as Sonia Fowler in EastEnders, as she joined the BBC soap in 1993.

She’s been involved in plenty of dramatic storylines over the years, so hopefully this new role will bring some light relief for her!

BBC One airs EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, hosted by Stacey Dooley, at 8pm on Mondays.

Classic episodes of the soap will air at 7.30pm on Tuesdays.