EastEnders has hinted that Linda and Mick could be over for good...

EastEnders has released a trailer giving fans a sneak peak into what to expect from the New Year episodes, with Max and Linda’s affair taking centre stage.

Viewers have watched Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) growing closer to Max Branning (Jake Wood) over recent weeks, with their romance now becoming a full-blown affair.

Even over Christmas, Mick Carter’s (Danny Dyer) apparent indifference to the fact that his wife was sleeping with another man had left Linda heartbroken.

However, little does she know Mick has been battling some dark demons since Katy Lewis arrived back in his life, causing him to have a breakdown.

But as the pair grow further apart, Max has asked Linda to leave Walford behind and start a new life with him in New Zealand.

Until now, Linda has been reluctant to leave Walford.

However, the New Year trailer for EastEnders reveals Linda is finally forced to make the heartbreaking choice between her distant husband and the man who is offering her a new life.

But who will she choose?

The 40 second trailer shows Mick admitting that he hasn’t been honest about what is happening with him.

Could this mean he finally tells Linda the truth about his abusive past with Katy?

Mick can also be seen racing around Walford, seemingly desperate to track Linda down before she leaves with Max.

But will he get to her and admit the truth before it is too late?

For New year week EastEnders will air on Monday 28th at 8.35, Tuesday 29th at 7.30 and New Year’s Eve at 7.30.

There will be an hour long episode at 8pm on New Year’s Day on BBC1.