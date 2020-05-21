This EastEnders legend hasn’t aged! See Nigel Harman in his new series

Nigel will be on Alibi soon in his new show

EastEnders legend Nigel Harman looks like he’s barely aged since his days as Dennis Rickman in new shots released from his upcoming drama.

The 46-year-old star – yep, he really is 46! – shot to fame in 2003 when he won the part of Dennis. During his explosive time in the soap, Nigel’s character saw the return of his long-lost father Dirty Den (Leslie Granham), who had been “dead” for over a decade.

Nigel eventually bowed out of EastEnders on 30th December 2005 when Dennis was stabbed to death by an associate of Johnny Allen.

Now, Nigel is about to appear in new Albi series We Hunt Together. And this shot from the series shows that Nigel still looks pretty much the same as he did in his EastEnders days!

Nigel plays a character called Simon Goodridge. The six-parter stars Eve Myles and Babou Ceesay as cops on the trail of two chilling murderers.

The series opens with a meeting between manipulative sex chat line worker Freddy (The Halcyon’s Hermione Corfield) and troubled former Congolese child soldier Baba (Baghdad Central’s Dipo Ola).

The pair then embark on a chilling murder spree, a case which is investigated by grouchy DS Lola Franks, played by Keeping Faith star Eve. She teams up with cheery DI Jackson Mendy, portrayed by Dark Money’s Babou.

Nigel’s character Simon is the sleazy boyfriend of Freddy.

Meanwhile Silk’s Neil Stuke and Death in Paradise’s Kris Marshall also appear. Plus, The Windsors’ Vicki Pepperdine features.

Since leaving EastEnders, Nigel has had a number of notable roles including turning up in Downton Abbey and comedy Cuckoo.

We Hunt Together begins on Alibi on Wednesday 27th May at 10pm.