EastEnders isn’t on tonight – here’s why you’re missing out!

Has someone just told Phil EastEnders isn't on?!

EastEnders fans hoping for a Monday night instalment will be left disappointed tonight as the soap isn’t on!

Yep, EastEnders has once again fallen foul of sport – this time an FA Cup Third Round tie between Arsenal and Leeds United.

After all the Keanu and Linda drama recently, fans no doubt are desperate to find out what happens next, however, the BBC has given over most of its evening schedule to football.

Tonight’s BBC1 schedule looks like this… (see our TV Guide for full listings).

7.00pm The One Show

7.30pm Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup

10.00pm BBC News

Fans may well ask why the football couldn’t be shown on BBC2, so that EastEnders could be screened in its normal Monday evening slot. However, the BBC has decided that Match of the Day should take pride of place in its evening line-up.

At least EastEnders is back on Tuesday evening at 7.30pm. The next episode will see Chantelle Atkins in fear of Gray Atkins’ bullying as she takes a pregnancy test…

The episode will also see Jean Slater being unimpressed when Mo Harris suggests they hold a séance to talk to Jean’s friend Daniel Cook!

EastEnders returns on Tuesday.