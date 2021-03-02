There is panic in EastEnders when Janet Mitchell goes missing...

EastEnders is set to air a shocking twist for Honey and Billy Mitchell next week when they discover their daughter, Janet, is nowhere to be seen.

The pair have been at loggerheads recently over Honey’s romance with Jay Brown.

Honey and Jay have grown closer over the last year after spending lockdown together, and they have since decided to give their relationship a go.

But Billy was far from happy when he discovered that his ex-wife is now dating the man he raised when he was a boy.

Billy and Jay drift further apart

Next week’s EastEnders sees Jay admitting to Honey that he is still struggling to make amends with Billy.

However, things are set to get a million times worse when an incident with Janet causes a huge family rift.

The drama starts when a talent scout spots Janet in the market and asks if she would like to audition for an advert.

Billy is thrilled, thinking his daughter is destined for stardom, but Honey isn’t convinced it is the right thing for Janet.

The pair have a chat and eventually Honey agrees that if Janet is keen then she can go.

But Billy and Jay’s feud continues when they argue over who should go with Janet to the audition, leaving Honey despairing over the fact they just can’t agree on anything.

Trouble for Honey

Things take a dramatic turn when Honey then has a fall at work, injuring her back and ending up in hospital.

The fuss surrounding Honey then leads to a huge miscommunication and both Billy and Jay think the other is collecting Janet from the community centre.

They’re horrified when they realise no one has gone to pick Janet up from the audition, and they panic when they get there and find she’s gone.

But where is Janet?

Will she be returned to them safely, and will the drama bring Billy and Jay closer together again or just push them further apart?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.