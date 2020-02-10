Ian Beale's son is back!

The wait is finally over, and iconic EastEnders character Peter Beale is set to make a return to Albert Square next week.

EastEnders fans will see the smash hit BBC soap celebrate its 35th anniversary, and in honour of the epic milestone, long time Walford resident Ian Beale’s son will be returning from New Zealand.

Peter ran away to the other side of the world following the death of his twin sister, Lucy Beale, five years ago.

Now, Peter, who was then played by Ben Hardy, will make his come back, this time played by Dayle Hudson, in order to “exorcise his demons”.

EastEnders executive producer Jon Sen said, “Peter Beale is a wonderful character with a very complicated history.

“He’s got a great heart and he’s got a very damaged soul. He’s returning to Walford to exorcise some demons,” he told The Sun.

Speaking on his choice to cast Dayle, Sen added, “Peter’s a young man with a big heart but a bruised soul and Dayle’s a talented actor who captures his complexity perfectly. I welcome him to the company and can’t wait to start working with him.”

Upon hearing the news of Peter’s re-appearance, EastEnders fans took to social media to react.

Wondering how Peter’s reunion with his family could go down, one excited viewer wrote: “Peter Beale coming back could bring soo much to the square! Firstly, his interaction with Bobby after all the years. His relationship with Ian, Ben etc. IM BUZZING.”

“Peter and Bobby reunion should be good,” agreed a second.

“I’m sure he’ll ‘ruffle some feathers’,” predicted a third.

One more pointed out that Peter’s fiancé Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) could return to the square to follow her beau too, writing, “Hopefully this leaves the door open for @jacquelineMjos to return with the baby too…”

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.