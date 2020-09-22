And you might just recognise the new star from a storyline last year…



EastEnders have recast the part of Lily Fowler.

Stacey’s eldest child – a product of her relationship with Whitney Dean’s brother, Ryan Malloy – was previously played by Aine Garvey from 2014 – 2019.

Before that the character was played by Alfie Duncan, Poppy Crake and Kennady Lacy-Breckenridge as a newborn in 2010.

But in tonight’s EastEnders, the now ten year old schoolgirl looked noticeably different, and with good reason, for she’s now being played by child star Lilliana Turner.

We’re told she’s no relation to her screen mum, Lacey!

The ‘new’ Lily made her debut as Stacey was rowing in the street with Ruby Allen.

Nightclub owner Ruby, who is currently dating Stacey’s estranged husband Martin, had discovered that it was her former best mate who had stolen her identity and used her bank account details to buy lavish gifts.

As Ruby called Stacey ‘a thieving cow’, Lily emerged from a nearby parked car, sporting a leather jacket and shades.

‘Don’t talk to my mum like that!’ she barked at Ruby.

When she was ordered by Stacey to get back in the car, she cheekily sniped: ‘I wanna see this!’ proving she had become quite the chip off the old block.

A familiar face

For actress Lilliana, however, this wasn’t her first appearance on the soap.

Between January and April last year, she played Alyssa, a child on the football team coached by Mick Carter and Mitch Baker.

Alyssa claimed her grandmother had died, prompting a sympathetic Mick to allow her to play up front – but Mitch believed she was pulling the wool over her pal’s eyes to get special treatment.

The re-casting of Lily comes as Stacey returns to screens after nearly 14 months away.

The feisty brunette fled Albert Square in August last year after attacking Phil Mitchell with a spanner, when she walked in on him trying to strangle Martin.

The character was written out due to actress Lacey Turner going on maternity leave with her first child.

Turner and husband Matt Kay went on to welcome a daughter, whom they named Dusty, and the now one year old tot is set to have a brother or sister, as Turner revealed this week that she is 16 weeks pregnant with baby number two.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the 32 year old, who suffered two miscarriages before conceiving Dusty, revealed: “After last time, we learned the best way was to have the attitude of ‘If it happens, it happens’ – and then it did!

“It was a lovely surprise. It took so long with Dusty, but now they’re coming along like buses!”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.