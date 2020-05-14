Good news! EastEnders will resume filming in June

Your Walford favourites are coming back!

EastEnders will resume filming in June.

The BBC1 soap was forced to suspend filming due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Filming across many programmes were halted around March when lockdown began.

But now they’re planning on returning to set in line with social distancing measures.

The BBC have said they’ll use “strictly limited” crews and follow government guidelines.

Part of this will see EastEnders stars doing their own hair and makeup to avoid unnecessary contact.

Writing in the Telegraph, BBC’s Director of Content Charlotte Moore said, “We’ve been looking very carefully at how we can safely put some of our shows back into production, and I’m pleased to announce that we plan to begin filming again on both EastEnders and Top Gear by the end of next month.”

She added, “Cast members will do their own hair and make-up. Social distancing measures will be in place.”

In addition, she offered hope for other programmes, saying, “We’re also exploring ways to re-start filming on more dramas and other major BBC shows as soon as possible.”

However, Charlotte has not specified which dramas plan to return and when that might be possible.

Hit BBC shows such as Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders have been delayed due to lockdown.

Amid the pandemic, the BBC has been rationing episodes of EastEnders and operating on a reduced schedule.

When existing episodes run out, there’s likely going to be a gap before the newer ones air.

Other soaps such as Coronation Street and Hollyoaks haven’t yet confirmed when they’ll resume filming.

But Hollyoaks have introduced a new throwback series called Hollyoaks favourites to keep fans entertained.

The pandemic itself is expected to be referenced in some soaps.