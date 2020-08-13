It's good news at last for EastEnders fans...

It’s the news we have all been waiting for – EastEnders will be back on our screens next month.

The BBC announced today that EastEnders will be returning after talking a break from our screens thanks to lockdown forcing filming to shut down back in March.

But while we knew that filming has begun again at the Elstree studios with social distancing measures in place, it was yet to be announced when the episodes would be on screen.

Today is has been revealed that, after nearly three months away, EastEnders episodes will return on Monday 7th September.

Speaking about the return of EastEnders, Executive Producer Jon Sen said: “From the moment we turned the lights out in The Queen Vic our ambition was to come back with a bang and this autumn certainly does that.

“As soon as Albert Square reawakens the drama returns at a pace and, although working within social distancing guidelines has certainly given us some new challenges, I am incredibly proud of what everyone has achieved.

“The show is looking fantastic and we can’t wait for “series two” to begin…”

New storylines revealed – what is happening in Walford this autumn?

Like the rest of the world, Walford residents have been trying to get used to post-lockdown life.

But of course there is plenty of drama in store…

Chantelle plans her escape

While life in lockdown has been tough on everyone, no one has struggled more than Chantelle who has been trapped at home with abusive husband, Gray.

Lockdown has left Chantelle more determined than ever to escape her awful marriage, and she decides to put the wheels in motion to leave her husband.

But as she meets with a divorce lawyer, will she manage to escape Gray’s clutches and take the kids with her?

Secrets and lies for Ian and Sharon

After taking over The Vic from the Carters, Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Ian found themselves forced to close the doors of the pub during lockdown.

But while it might be back to business behind the bar, things don’t look good for Ian as Dotty decides it is time Sharon knew the truth about what happened the night Denny died.

Romance for Ruby and Martin

Things have got steamy between Ruby and Martin during lockdown, but as they make their own entertainment things start to unravel when money begins to go missing from Ruby’s bank account.

Panicked, Ruby takes matters into her own hands with terrible consequences… and to make matters even more complicated – Stacey is back!

Danger for Denise

A shock accident leads to Denise’s past catching up with her with life-changing consequences.

But what past events could have such a dramatic effect on both Denise and another Albert Square resident?

New start for the Carters

Things are finally looking up for the Carters now they have moved away from The Vic… but little do they know more trouble is lurking around the corner.

A new face in Walford takes a shine to one member of the family, and soon secrets are causing a rift in their marriage once again.

Will their lack of honesty manage to destroy Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright) this time?

Drama for Ballum

Things are about to get a lot trickier for loved up couple Ben (Max Bowden) and Callum now that Callum is a fully-fledged police officer.

Callum will soon find himself torn between his love for Ben, his new role in the police.

Will he manage to keep himself out of hot water?

BBC One airs EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, hosted by Stacey Dooley, at 8pm on Mondays.

Classic episodes of the soap will air at 7.30pm on Tuesdays.