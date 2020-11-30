What would Mick say?

EastEnders tonight will see Max and Linda sharing a forbidden kiss… only for someone to catch them in the act.

Fans have watched the bond between Max Branning (Jake Wood) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) growing over recent weeks, as Linda’s marriage to Mick hits the rocks.

While Linda is struggling to connect with Mick (Danny Dyer) Max has got his own dramas as his feelings for Linda grow stronger.

Linda and Max shared a forbidden kiss earlier this year, but Linda told Mick the truth about what happened.

Linda tries to fix things

However, as Mick continues to spiral as he faces demons from his past, he is inadvertently pushing Linda away and into Max’s waiting arms.

Tonight sees Linda organising a special dinner for Mick, hoping it will help him open up about whatever is troubling him.

Ahead of the meal, Max catches Linda buying run in the Minute Mart, but she is quick to reassure him it’s for Mick.

Max to the rescue

However, when Linda doesn’t get the reaction from Mick that she was hoping for when she presents him with the romantic gesture, she grabs the rum and heads out.

Max finds her thinking about having a drink in the playground, and manages to save her from her moment of weakness.

Trying to help, Max then asks Linda to come to the restaurant with him where they talk about her marriage troubles with Mick.

But soon one thing leads to another and the pair share a kiss… however they have no idea they’re not alone.

Ian has seen their passionate kiss, giving him the upper hand in their argument over money.

Will Ian tell Mick what he saw?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.