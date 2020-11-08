EastEnders sees Kim making a shock return to Walford...

EastEnders has conformed that Walford favourite Kim Fox will soon be making a surprise return to Albert Square.

But as fans will know, a lot has changed in Walford since she left… and her arrival isn’t the only surprise in store.

Actress Tameka Empson, who has played Kim since 2009, went on a break from the soap in summer 2019 and has since welcomed her second child into the world.

It has been known that Tameka would be reprising her role as Kim for a while now, with her appearing on EastEnders spin off show Secrets from the Square that aired over the summer.

Kim’s back!

EastEnders has confirmed that Kim will arrive back from her time in Scotland on Monday 16th November, much to the shock of her sister, Denise.

As fans will know, Denise has been going through a tough time recently after reconnecting with the son she gave up for adoption three years ago.

Denise now has Raymond at home with her, and she is just starting to bond with the little one after he lost his adoptive parents in a car accident.

Kim is likely to be shocked to see her nephew when she arrives home, especially since she was the one who begged Denise not to put him up for adoption after giving birth.

But it’s not just Denise getting custody of her and Phil’s son that has changed since Kim was last in Walford.

All change in Walford

Denise and Jack have also recently split, deciding to focus on their children rather than their relationship.

And that’s not the only change heading to the Fox family.

It has also been confirmed that Denise’s killer ex, Lucas Johnson is returning, as well as her eldest daughter, Chelsea Fox.

It seems there is going to be quite a family reunion for them all… and just in time for Christmas.

Kim will return to our screens on Monday 16th November at 8.05pm on BBC One.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.