Nancy is back, but what has made her return to the Square?

EastEnders has released brand new pictures showing Nancy Carter returning to Walford to see her family.

In scenes that air on Tuesday 13th April, Nancy will make her surprise comeback, arriving in the middle of a big Carter family celebration.

The much-loved character, played by Maddy Hill, hasn’t been seen in Walford for almost five years.

But what has brought her back to her old stomping ground? And where is her husband, Tamwar?

Where has Nancy been?

Fans will remember Nancy and Tamwar went off on the adventure of a lifetime as they travelled around the world before tying the knot off screen.

They then settled down for a new life in New Zealand, but why has Nancy returned all of a sudden?

The new images released today by EastEnders show Nancy arriving home to surprise her parents… but as fans know she has come back right in the middle of a tough time for the Carters.

All change for the Carters

Not only does Nancy now have a new sister that she has never met, her dad, Mick (Danny Dyer), is also being haunted by his past as suppressed memories of his abuse at the hands of Katy Lewis have resurfaced.

Could Nancy’s return bring the Carter family some much-needed happiness?

Or will she be bringing more trouble to their door?

Speaking of her return, Maddy, who left her role as Casualty’s Ruby Spark in April last year, said: “I’m SO excited to be coming back and reconnecting with all the hilarious, warm, talented cast and crew and meeting some lovely new faces.

“I absolutely loved playing Nancy and have often wondered what she’s up to, so feel very grateful to be able to rediscover her 5 years on!”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.