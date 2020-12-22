Will Mick finally fight for his wife?

EastEnders fans were left shocked last night after Linda Carter cheated on husband Mick when she spent the night with Max Branning (Jake Wood).

But the drama is far from over because later this week Max is set to confront Mick about his affair with Linda.

EastEnders star Kellie Bright, who plays troubled Linda, says her character is completely mortified and heartbroken in equal measure.

Torn in two

On one hand she is guilty about cheating, but on the other she just wants Mick (Danny Dyer) to fight for their marriage…

“She is furious with Max, but she is equally as furious with Mick for not doing anything and for not reacting,” reveals Kellie.

“All she needs is for him to just do something, even if he calls her all the names under the sun. He’s not even doing that.

“She feels angry, but I don’t think she wanted to have that conversation. It’s all a bit of a rollercoaster for Linda. She wants to put the brakes on but she doesn’t know how.”

With her fling with Max now a full-blown affair, things are starting to spiral for Linda…

“I don’t know whether she regrets it, but she can’t quite believe it’s happened. I think she feels immediately guilty and shameful about it.

“In the moment she wanted it, 100 percent. It’s more the fact that she can’t quite believe what’s happening to her life.

“I think she thinks – how am I here? How has this happened? How am I waking up in another mans bed?”

The truth is out

Soon her relationship with Max becomes public knowledge, and Kellie has revealed that Linda definitely worries what people think about her…

“When Shirley confronts her she has been waiting for someone to say those things and I think in a way she is quietly relieved, it’s what she believes about herself anyway.”

It’s not long before Max is asking Linda to flee Walford with him. But will she be tempted to go?

“She thinks it’s madness by that point,” Kellie says.

“Plus she is getting increasingly worried about Micks state. Not even about her and Mick, but just in himself, she is getting very concerned about what is going on for him and she wants to help.

“Even if Mick hates her, she wants to be there for him. She’s very torn at this point.”

This episode of EastEnders airs on Thursday, 24th December at 8.15pm on BBC One.