Denise Fox to be murdered in EastEnders as this SERIAL KILLER returns?

Don Gilet will be back as murderer Lucas in EastEnders later this year

EastEnders has revealed that actor Don Gilet will return to Walford as killer Lucas Johnson.

The soap teased that his arrival back in the Square will “turn Denise Fox’s world upside again”. Could this mean that the serial killer is about to strike again?

Fans will recall that Lucas first popped up in EastEnders in 2008 when his daughter, Chelsea, tracked him down.

After a troubled past with addiction, Lucas had apparently discovered Christianity and appeared a changed man.

However, his perfect family man persona soon slipped after he got engaged to Denise. Lucas became a serial killer, leaving his ex Trina to die and strangling Denise’s former husband Owen.

After getting wed to Denise, he tried to frame her for the murders as she found out what type of man he really was. He faked her suicide and while the rest of the Square mourned he kept her prisoner in a derelict basement.

Eventually he was arrested and sent to prison. He made his most recent appearance in 2016 when Denise visited him with Patrick. Denise demanded that he never contact her again, but clearly he’s about to break that promise.

Given that he murdered five people it seems somewhat amazing he’s out of jail – but these things happen in soapland!

Don says: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be asked to breathe life once again into such a complex, controversial and divisive character but, most importantly, to have another opportunity to work alongside one of the UK’s finest actors, Diane Parish [who plays Denise]. I feel blessed.”

Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders says: “Bringing back Don to the Square has been

on our wish list for some time now as there’s definitely some unfinished business with Lucas

and he certainly hasn’t let Denise go.

“His reign of terror put him firmly up there with Walford’s biggest villains and I can’t wait for audiences to watch his return unfold.”

EastEnders continues on BBC1.