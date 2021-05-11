EastEnders set to air wedding night TRAGEDY for Callum and Ben?

Tonight's EastEnders promises to be an episode you'll never forget...

EastEnders has revealed there is a shocking new twist in Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway’s wedding drama still to come this week.

A new trailer that has been released by EastEnders sees Callum and Ben’s wedding finally going ahead after it looked like it might never happen – but could their big day end in disaster?

Viewers will already know that the lead up to the wedding has been more than rocky after Callum confessed to being blackmailed by DI Steve Thompson at work.

Despite the fact he had no choice but to go along with the blackmail in a bid to keep Ben (Max Bowden) out of jail, Ben was left reeling by the betrayal.

Thankfully for Ballum fans everywhere, Ben saw sense at the last moment and last night’s episode saw him arrive just in time for the wedding.

However, Ben and Callum’s happy ever after doesn’t last long, because Phil (Steve McFadden) is on the warpath.

Here comes trouble

Having discovered Callum was working undercover for the police, Phil isn’t happy about his son marrying a grass.

So while Ben might have forgiven his new husband for his past mistakes, the trouble is far from over for the pair.

The trailer sees Whitney also out for revenge after mistakenly believing that Ben is to blame for Kush’s shocking death last month.

As Phil appears to track Callum down on his wedding night, Ben comes to his rescue and can be seen standing between his dad and his new husband.

However, it looks like Phil is the least of Ballum’s worries because Whitney can be seen speeding towards them in a car.

With Ben, Callum, Kat and Phil all seen frozen in shock as the car races towards them, will anyone get hurt?

Tune in this week to see the drama unfold.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.