Ian Beale is left for dead at the end of next week...

EastEnders has released new images, giving fans a glimpse of the aftermath of Ian Beale’s attack next week.

Viewers will already know that Ian is set to be victim to a viscous attack next week after someone in his long line of enemies decides to teach him a lesson.

The drama will see Ian left lying motionless on the floor of The Vic, but which Walford resident is guilty of leaving Mr Beale’s life hanging in the balance?

The attack aftermath

New pictures from EastEnders show the fall out of Ian’s attack, with Jack Branning taking the lead in the police investigation.

As the hunt for Ian’s attacker gets underway, it seems Jack is going to have a job on his hands with so many people wanting Ian to be taught a lesson.

From Ian’s own family, to other Albert Square residents including Tina, Phil and Max, there is no shortage of people who will find themselves in the frame.

Ian’s attack: more details

Monday 7th December will see a mystery figure creeping past Ian on the floor, trying to sneak out of the pub without anyone seeing them.

It is only when Sharon gets home from collecting Albie from Karen’s that she finds Ian fighting for his life and immediately calls Kathy.

But as the pair are waiting for the ambulance to arrive, they start to fear the worst when they struggle to find a pulse.

It’s not long before Jack and the rest of the police are on the scene, and soon the finger pointing begins as everyone tries to work out who attacked Ian.

But with Ian earning himself so many enemies over the last few months, exactly which one of them would actually wish him dead?

These scenes will air from Monday 7th December on BBC1.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.