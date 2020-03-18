It certainly made for emotional viewing!

EastEnders viewers were left in tears after a heartbreaking scene in last night’s episode.

As fans settled down to watch Tuesday night’s instalment of the BBC One soap, they were hit with an influx of emotion when grieving mum Sharon Mitchell gave up her new baby.

Long time Walford resident Sharon, who is played by Letitia Dean, tragically lost her son Denny when he was caught up in a dramatic Thames boat crash last month.

The terrified teen drowned to death after being locked below deck by Ian Beale. As the water gushed in, Ian attempted to save Denny, but it was too late.

Now, Sharon has decided to give up her new son Kayden for fears she won’t be able to care for him well enough while stricken with grief.

“I want you to have him,” she told Kayden’s grandmother, Karen Taylor.

“I can’t be a good mother to him. Just like I couldn’t have been a good mother to Dennis because if I could he wouldn’t be lying dead in a box over the road. Give him the life I can’t.”

The decision was made after Sharon paid a visit to Denny’s coffin.

“My baby. I just want you to know that I am so proud of you. I know how brave you are my darling,” she cried.

“I meant it when I said it was just going to be me and you from now on. I am so sorry. I would give my life for just one more hour with you but I can’t.

“Your dad would have been so proud of you, and the only good thing to come out of all of this is that you can be together now.

“So you go to him my darling. You go and rest in peace with your daddy. I will never ever love anyone like I love you. My baby.”

As viewers watched the sad moments, they took to social media to share their reactions.

‘Sharon broke my heart tonight. Can’t bear seeing her upset, but I’m so glad their giving Tish the screen time she deserves. Good to see her show off her talents once again,’ one penned.

‘I’m full on crying watching Sharon break down over Dennis. Absolutely heartbreaking. #Eastenders,’ added another.

‘Wow, Sharon broke me#EastEnders,’ wrote one more.

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.