Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans spot this HUGE change in the closing credits

Did you notice?

EastEnders fans have spotted that there has been a huge change for Sharon.

At the end of last night’s episode, the closing titles gave Sharon’s drastic change away to viewers.

Sharon, who is played by Letitia Dean, is currently struggling to come to terms with the loss of her teenage son, Denny.

The young, feisty character lost his life in the tragic Thames boat crash which shook the residents of Albert Square.

After her son drowned below deck at the fateful boat party, Sharon welcomed her second son, Kayden, into the world.

In light of her grief, Sharon gave her baby away to his grandmother, Karen Taylor.

Sharon has been married to Walford bad boy Phil Mitchell since 2014 but their relationship crumbled when it was uncovered that Sharon and Keanu Taylor had been having an affair behind Phil and Keanu’s girlfriend Louise Mitchell’s backs.

In the latest instalment, Sharon was heard referring to herself using her maiden name, Watts.

Despite having been known as Sharon Mitchell for years, it seems she has finally put her connections to the Mitchell name to bed.

The closing titles in EastEnders made sure to reflect Sharon’s name change, listing her as Sharon Watts in the cast list.

Fans rushed to social media to comment on the alteration.

‘Seeing Sharon Watts instead of Sharon Mitchell on the credits actually gave me clear skin,’ one wrote, while a second seemed pleased, adding, ‘Good! Don’t like, or want her as a Mitchell anyway, never have done!’

‘It feels good to have such a classic traditional name back on our screens,’ agreed a third, while a fourth chipped in to cheer Sharon on, adding, ‘Sharon Watts is back ladies and gents!’

EastEnders continues on BBC1.