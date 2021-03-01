EastEnders to air shocking twist for Sharon Watts after family death

A shock death leads to drastic action from EastEnders favourite Sharon Watts...

EastEnders favourite Sharon Watts is set to find herself caught up in yet more drama – this time following the death of her biological father, Gavin Sullivan.

Gavin’s death will rake up long-buried feelings for Sharon, who was horrified to discover her biological dad was nothing short of evil after reuniting with him years ago.

Sharon is set to get the news of her father’s death in upcoming scenes when the character dies off screen.

Gavin was last seen on screen in 2016 when he was arrested for the demise of his sister, Margaret – but now his death is set to haunt Sharon.

Behind the scenes

New on-location images have seen Letitia Dean, who plays Sharon, and Gillian Taylforth, who plays Kathy Beale filming scenes for what looks to be Gavin’s funeral.

But in new snaps Sharon can be seen taking drastic action to rid herself of Gavin once and for all.

Clutching the urn of ashes after the funeral, Sharon is seen heading for a nearby public bin and dumping them inside.

But while Sharon might have left her dad’s ashes for the bin men to deal with, could Gavin’s death be opening up a new storyline for the character?

Often when someone is killed off-screen it opens up a whole new opportunity of storylines for those they have left behind.

But what could Gavin’s shock death mean for Sharon?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.