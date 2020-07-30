EastEnders’ Stacey Fowler to make Walford return

Lacey Turner will be calling by for a catch up with Stacey Dooley

EastEnders bosses have revealed that Lacey Turner, who plays the iconic Stacey Fowler – formerly Branning, nee Slater – will make a return to Walford in the coming weeks.

The 32 year old will appear on Stacey Dooley’s chat show EastEnders: Secrets From The Square along with Jessie Wallace, who plays Kat. This is ahead of a comeback for fictional Stacey when the soap returns to screens in the Autumn.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square has been helping to fill the void whilst EastEnders has been off air. The soap was forced to halt production in March due to the coronavirus lockdown, and episodes already in the can then ran out in mid June.

Kellie Bright, Danny Dyer, Letitia Dean and Adam Woodyatt (Linda, Mick, Sharon and Ian) are among the cast members who have featured on the show, which is filmed on the set of Ian Beale’s restaurant, Walford East.

Next Monday, actors Jake Wood and Scott Maslen – Max and Jack Branning – will be Dooley’s guests. The following week, Lorraine Stanley, Zack Morris and Maisie Smith – better known as Karen Taylor and newlyweds Keegan and Tiffany Butcher-Baker will be in the hot seats. Meanwhile, on 17th August, Letitia Dean and Kellie Bright will be back for a ‘Landladies Special.’

Lorraine Stanley will later return for another appearance – this time with screen daughter and son-in-law Jessica Plummer and Toby-Alexander Smith, aka Chantelle and Gray Atkins. Future shows will also feature on-screen sisters Linda Henry and Luisa Bradshaw-White (Shirley and Tina Carter), and Shona McGarty and Natalie Cassidy, who play Whitney and Sonia.

Lacey Turner hasn’t been on screens since August last year, when Stacey went on the run with husband Martin after attacking Phil Mitchell. In real life, Turner took a hiatus from EastEnders to welcome her first child with husband Matt Kay – a daughter, whom the duo named Dusty Violet.

Martin returned to Albert Square and was blackmailed into doing illegal jobs for Ben Mitchell. When Ben threatened to harm Stacey and their children, Martin ended his marriage to protect his wife by lying that he had slept with his ex, Sonia.

He later attempted to reunite with Stacey by revealing his lie, only to discover she had a new partner, Jerome. Stacey has since issued Martin with divorce papers, while he has begun a passionate relationship with her best friend, Ruby Allen.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square can be seen on Mondays on BBC1 at 7.30pm