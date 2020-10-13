EastEnders is set to take a dark turn next week...

EastEnders favourite Stacey Slater finds her life in danger next week when she is brutally attacked by a hooded figure.

The drama comes after Stacey gets into a fight with former best friend Ruby Allen.

Viewers will know that Stacey and Ruby have become frenemies after Ruby and Martin became an item.

But their friendship took another turn last night when the news that Martin and Ruby had tied the knot hit Stacey like a sledgehammer.

As Stacey struggles to come to terms with the fact she has well and truly missed the boat with Martin, next week will see things take another dramatic turn.

Friends or enemies?

Ruby and Stacey seem to be getting their friendship back on track when a mistaken delivery of champagne at the club sees them sharing a drink together.

But as the pair take a trip down memory lane, things take a tricky turn when Lily reveals all the nasty things Stacey has been saying about Ruby behind her back.

The pair fall out once again and Ruby declares war, threatening Stacey that she could have her out of the Square with a click of her fingers.

A grim delivery

So when something sinister is put through the letterbox at the Slaters’ house Stacey instantly assumes it is Ruby playing games.

Despite Ruby denying that she was behind the grim letterbox threat, Stacey is convinced she is plotting against her.

Coming to the conclusion that Ruby is trying to take her kids away from her, Stacey heads to the club to give her former best friend a piece of her mind.

However, before she can get there, Stacey is suddenly attacked by a hooded figure, who leaves her lying motionless on the floor.

But why has Stacey been targeted? And will she survive to tell the tale?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.