Is EastEnders set for a nightmarish Christmas?

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has teased that we’re due a “dark Christmas” in Walford this year.

Asked about what storylines are going to kick off in Albert Square this festive season, Danny says he thinks things could take a dark twist.

“Well, we all know what Christmas is all about on Albert Square! So I’ll let you use your own imagination on that. We’re due another dark Christmas, aren’t we? That’s how we roll.”

Meanwhile, Danny, who’s back this Saturday night on BBC1 to front a new series of his game show The Wall, admits he was gutted when he was told the Carters would loose The Queen Vic.

“When we were first told. I was a bit gutted because it’s all myself and Kellie Bright [who plays Mick’s wife Linda] have known since joining EastEnders in 2013.

“You do get a bit territorial about your character and you have concerns like, ‘Well if we ain’t got The Vic anymore, what do you do with us? But I do think it was time for a changing of the guard, so to speak, and who better than Sharon? For the past two months, I’ve experienced working on EastEnders and not being in The Vic and, I’ve gotta say, I’m enjoying it.

“I’m working on different sets, with different people, and it’s almost like coming to a new job. It’s exciting exploring new parts of Mick, and he’s not just a landlord any more.”

Danny Dyer fronts a new series of The Wall, which starts on BBC1 on Saturday 3rd October at 9.15pm (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).

EastEnders continues on BBC1.