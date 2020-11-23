Jake Wood has revealed more details on his departure from EastEnders...

Jake Wood has revealed that he only has a matter of weeks left filming at EastEnders.

The actor announced earlier this year that he will be departing his iconic role as Max Branning 15 years after joining the soap.

But while it was confirmed by EastEnders bosses that Jake would be leaving when his current contract came to an end, it wasn’t revealed exactly when that would be.

End of an era

Jake has now posted a message on his social media, sharing the news with fans that he only has three weeks left filming at the famous Elstree studios.

He said: “I am a person that always looks forwards, what always asks myself what there is to achieve next.

“With only three weeks left off filming EastEnders, these thoughts are very much at the forefront of my mind.

“I’m excited for the new challenges and new opportunities ahead and for sharing this next chapter with you guys.”

Good luck wishes

Fans were quick to wish Jake luck in his next adventure, with Jacqueline Jossa, who played his on-screen daughter, Lauren Branning, adding: “You got this!”.

Speaking about his exit from the soap, Jake said: “I’ve had 15 wonderful years at EastEnders and have made some truly great friends.

“I’ll of course miss everyone there but I’m grateful they have left the door open for Max and I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds.”

While the exact exit storyline that Jake will be filming is being kept under wraps, EastEnders fans will already know that Max is caught up in a huge storyline with Ian Beale at the moment.

The pair are at loggerheads after Ian stole money from Max to buy the Queen Vic pub for Sharon Watts.

But now Max wants his cash back, and he isn’t having much luck getting broke Ian to cough up.

It has been reported that Ian will be left for dead on the pub floor in the coming weeks as the number of emeries he makes on Albert Square continues to rise.

But will Max be the one to try and bump Ian off, causing him to flee Walford?

Or will there be yet another series of twists and turns on the cards before Max makes his final departure from the Square?

