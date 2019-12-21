EastEnders star James Bye on Martin’s Christmas from HELL: ‘It’s the best stuff I’ve EVER filmed’

EastEnders favourite Martin Fowler is set to have a Christmas that he'll never forget...

EastEnders fans have watched Martin Fowler go from a loveable fruit and veg man to Walford’s newest bad boy over the last few months, and things are only set to get worse as Christmas and New Year arrive when he finds himself caught up in a terrifying hit and run accident.

Actor James Bye, who has played Martin since 2014, has revealed that these latest scenes are some of the best he has filmed in the last 5 years – and were can see why.

The story unfolds as Martin and his new partner in crime, Tubbs, head home from another dodgy job, only to be left shaken to the core when they knock someone down with their car before speeding off.

EastEnders fans will remember that this storyline will see history repeating itself for Martin after he ran over and killed Jamie Mitchell on the very same date 17 years ago.

James admitted at a recent EastEnders press day that he has loved every minute of filming the Christmas scenes… “It’s probably the best stuff I’ve done since I’ve been on the show to be honest. It’s a gift.

“I had a meeting with Jon and Kate and they floated the idea, but I was unsure of how we were going to get from the fruit and veg man to this point.

“I think that it’s been so nice for the audience to see it happen in front of them, rather than me just coming back from Martin and Stacey doing a runner and suddenly being this bad boy.”

James also confessed that he has enjoyed filming with Max Bowden, who plays Ben Mitchell… “Me and Max have had a ball. If we’re not shouting at each other, we’re laughing at each other, we get on well.”

But of course Martin is set to regret going down this dark path, and his actions are going to have an impact on his family… “He’s been put in a position that he had no control of — or he certainly thought he had no control of.

“His primary focus is on Bex because the rest of his family are gone, so he will do anything to protect her. So, let’s see how that plays out, and I don’t think anyone’s going to be happy with the choices he’s made over Christmas.”

But there could be a light at the end of the tunnel in the shape of Martin’s ex, Sonia Fowler… “Because Martin and Sonia have got such history a reunion is always on the cards,” James revealed.

“We’ll see. Who knows? I think he’s in a bad place so he needs someone to lean on…”

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.