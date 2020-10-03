Jessica has landed a new role alongside another former EastEnders star...

EastEnders star Jessica Plummer has already started filming her first new role since leaving the BBC1 soap last month.

Fans will know that Jessica’s character, Chantelle Atkins, met a tragic end at the hands of her abusive husband Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) last month.

Chantelle’s heartbreaking death, which happened on the same night that she planned to escape her toxic marriage, came after years of suffering mental and physical abuse by Gray.

However, actress Jessica has now started filming a new role in TV series, Auditions.

Jessica’s new role

The news was revealed on an Instagram account for Inside Trak, which showed fans pictures of Jessica filming behind the scenes in London.

Jessica is starring alongside another former EastEnders star, Gary Beadle, who played Walford bad boy, Paul Trueman, between 2001 and 2004.

The end of an era

After Chantelle’s tragic end was aired last month, Jessica wrote on her social media account…

“Now that the dust has slightly settled, I’d just like to say…

“On a personal note, I am in absolute bits to be leaving the show. I miss even the bits I thought I hated like that dodgy outside toilet near the police station with 20 million spiders.

“All of it has been a dream come true. Without getting speechy, I owe so many people my thanks for believing in me on my journey.

“Julia Crampsie, my agent Jonathan, Liza Mellody, Carolyn Weinstein, Jon Sen, Kate Oates… and so many more, including our viewers.

“I came from a girl band, wanting nothing more than to prove myself as the actor I trained to be.

“I was trusted with such an important story, on one of the most iconic soaps in history. Thank you! It has been an unbelievable 20 months.

“Finally I can watch EastEnders again as a viewer without cringing whenever I hear my voice!”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.