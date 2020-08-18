Jessica will appear on Secrets from the Square next week...

EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, better known to soap fans as Chantelle Atkins, has admitted to a surprise crush on Secrets from the Square.

The actress, who has played Chantelle for 18 months now, will join host Stacey Dooley for EastEnders spin off series Secrets from the Square on Tuesday 25th August – see our TV Guide for full listings.

But while Jessica was thrilled to be back on the EastEnders set after months of the studios being closed, it wasn’t just seeing her EastEnders co-stars that made her happy.

She has also confessed to being a huge fan of her Secrets from the Square co-star, Stacey Dooley.

After filming the interview with Stacey, Jessica revealed: “Coming back to film on set was so surreal, it was the first time I’d seen my co-workers and cast members in so long and it was so nice to see everyone.

“And of course meeting Stacey Dooley was a highlight… I’ve had a bit of a girl crush on her, too!”

As well as meeting crush Stacey, Jessica also talked about her time on the soap since joining a year and a half ago.

“I joined the Square 18 months ago but when I was watching the old clips back it felt like a lifetime ago!

“When you look back on things you see it as a different time, but also I remember it so intricately like it was yesterday.

“It was nice to take a trip down memory lane.”

Jessica also admitted she is a huge fan of another of her co-stars… and that’s Roger Griffiths, who plays her dad, Mitch Baker on the soap.

“No matter what scene it is, Roger finds a way to connect with your character that feels so real and as an actor I have learnt so much from him.

“Roger learns the lines, but will wait until shooting to add the colour, in terms of seeing what the other person does and he’ll react to that.

“It really helps because you have to be really present and let the other persons feelings and emotions affect you – I learnt that from Rodger, he’s great.”

BBC One airs EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, hosted by Stacey Dooley, at 8pm on Mondays.

Classic episodes of the soap will air at 7.30pm on Tuesdays.

EastEnders episodes return to BBC One on Monday 7th September.